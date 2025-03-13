US Bancorp DE Has $434,000 Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 118.5% during the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,780,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,879,000 after buying an additional 3,135,650 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 45.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 51,607 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 397,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 101,885 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 155.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 66,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCCS. Morgan Stanley upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $9.13 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.73 and a beta of 0.73.

CCC Intelligent Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 20th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De acquired 100,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 20,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,785.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

