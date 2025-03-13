US Bancorp DE Has $490,000 Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 5.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 45.0% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 29,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the third quarter worth $1,427,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 8.9% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 37.9% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $212.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.33 and a 12 month high of $231.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

In other InterDigital news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $2,066,446.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $22,070,861.55. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total value of $75,078.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,491.87. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,134 shares of company stock worth $4,678,770. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

