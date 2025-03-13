US Bancorp DE Sells 534 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,777.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3,203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12,577.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $27.32 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

