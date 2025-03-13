Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $47.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

