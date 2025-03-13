Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 64.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after purchasing an additional 98,681 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 76.2% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.