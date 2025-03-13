Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

AER stock opened at $97.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

AerCap declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

