Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 715.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,664 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Janux Therapeutics worth $12,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JANX. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 202.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 156,675 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 27.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 3.23. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $71.71.

Insider Activity at Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Janux Therapeutics news, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $1,404,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,264.26. The trade was a 10.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 341,742 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $10,470,974.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,658,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,951,392.32. The trade was a 3.67 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,703. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JANX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs raised Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Lifesci Capital raised Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

