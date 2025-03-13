Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 346.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $14,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $52.36 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $4,809,106.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,686,430.68. The trade was a 15.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,792.03. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

