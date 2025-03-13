Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 1,377.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 518,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483,170 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 856,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 85,417 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 362.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 376,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 295,408 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 5,347.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 84,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UTI opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $220,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,360.03. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTI. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

