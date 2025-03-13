Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 344,658 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,953,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,658 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.09% of Titan International worth $13,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Titan International Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of TWI stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $518.22 million, a P/E ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

