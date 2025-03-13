Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 659,662 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 422.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,662 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $16,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Insider Activity at MaxLinear

In other news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $651,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,413.80. This trade represents a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MXL opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.76.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. Analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.