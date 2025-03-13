Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 668,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,253,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.21% of Sila Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SILA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Sila Realty Trust by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Sila Realty Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Sila Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SILA opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

