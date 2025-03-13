Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $12,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSGS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 124,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,120,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $188.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.63. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $178.35 and a 52 week high of $237.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Macquarie boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total value of $6,044,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,022.24. This represents a 86.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

