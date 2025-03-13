Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Kinetik worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth $921,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth $46,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth $543,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 261.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 26.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 66,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.66. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.85.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kinetik

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 305.88%.

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 3,952,431 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $219,873,736.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,044,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,106,647.60. The trade was a 79.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KNTK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kinetik from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinetik from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kinetik from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

