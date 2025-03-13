Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $12.71 Million Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 138,060 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,218,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,047,000 after buying an additional 1,629,008 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,535,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,222,000 after acquiring an additional 34,894 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,313,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 103,353 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter worth approximately $13,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Plains GP from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 286.79%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

