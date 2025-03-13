Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $13.36 Million Stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Biohaven worth $13,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 57.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Biohaven
In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 32,700 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.47 per share, for a total transaction of $996,369.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,320,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,707,798.37. The trade was a 1.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHVN
Biohaven Price Performance
Biohaven stock opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.27. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $60.83.
Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.29). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Biohaven Company Profile
Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Biohaven
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.