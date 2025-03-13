Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.47 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $14,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $233.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.25 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.28.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

