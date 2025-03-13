Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $15.12 Million Position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 834,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,770 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $15,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIHL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,078,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,896 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,424,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,065,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,068,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 655,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,839,000 after acquiring an additional 74,445 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIHL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

FIHL stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Research analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.