Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $15.73 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $15,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $224.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.01 and a 12 month high of $400.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.27.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $748.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.59 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 17.03%. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 12.56%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

