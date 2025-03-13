Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.36 Million Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 642,916 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $16,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,001,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,953,000 after purchasing an additional 51,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,092,000 after purchasing an additional 457,220 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Fluor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,004,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Fluor by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,252,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,792,000 after purchasing an additional 412,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,040,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,322,000 after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLR opened at $35.56 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLR. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

