Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 426,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $12,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,773,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,483,000 after purchasing an additional 156,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,466,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,710,000 after buying an additional 76,920 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,812,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,248,000 after buying an additional 2,996,750 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,944,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,423,000 after buying an additional 460,708 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,677,000 after buying an additional 278,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $219,766.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,211 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,831.35. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,879 shares of company stock worth $3,653,577. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $33.27 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.47.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

