Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $15,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $157.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.21. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $154.97 and a one year high of $208.12.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

