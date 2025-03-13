Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,823 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of World Kinect worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in World Kinect by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,077 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in World Kinect by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 138,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of World Kinect by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 86,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 61,572 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,707,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,341,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,465,000 after purchasing an additional 56,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64. World Kinect Co. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $31.71.

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

In other World Kinect news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $622,842.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,512,064.48. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

