Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,629,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,536 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $13,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

BKD stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $780.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.78 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 65.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

