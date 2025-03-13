Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,346 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,615,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.95.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $72.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.