Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $14,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.08.

NYSE:VMC opened at $227.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.80. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $215.08 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

