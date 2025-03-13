Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,800 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of SEI Investments worth $13,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,092,000 after purchasing an additional 300,704 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,306,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,746,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,241,000 after purchasing an additional 632,024 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $401,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $104,507. This represents a 79.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 52,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $4,435,539.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,232,922 shares in the company, valued at $616,461,942.06. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,414 shares of company stock worth $18,801,608 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEI Investments stock opened at $73.80 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.67.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Raymond James raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

