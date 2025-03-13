Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 45,863 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,863 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Ingredion worth $14,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Stephens cut their price target on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.20.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,906.76. This represents a 24.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE INGR opened at $130.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $109.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.96%.

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.