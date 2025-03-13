Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.73% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $16,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 71.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 12.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 305,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,818,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,693,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000.

COLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $29.63 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $181.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,850. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 26,067 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $742,909.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,904.50. This represents a 19.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,180 over the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

