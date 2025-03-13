Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $14,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,323,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,557,000 after buying an additional 459,990 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 502,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,102,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $163.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.48. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $257.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $99,395.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,187.76. This represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $4,694,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. This represents a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,530 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

