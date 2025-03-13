Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Krystal Biotech worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRYS stock opened at $178.39 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.72 and a 1-year high of $219.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $4,119,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,475,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,195,835.96. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

