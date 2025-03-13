Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Krystal Biotech worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Krystal Biotech Price Performance
KRYS stock opened at $178.39 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.72 and a 1-year high of $219.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 0.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.
Read Our Latest Report on KRYS
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $4,119,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,475,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,195,835.96. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Krystal Biotech
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.