Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,706 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 441,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,706 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $12,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 53,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.26 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

