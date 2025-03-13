Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,194 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,194 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $13,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,229,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,152,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,776,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,661,000 after purchasing an additional 112,824 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,597,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,554,000 after purchasing an additional 278,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,436,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,087,000 after purchasing an additional 54,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $81.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.71 and its 200-day moving average is $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.97 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.36.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

