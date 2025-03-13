Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 194,751 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194,751 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Ally Financial worth $14,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ally Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Ally Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 50,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 153.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ALLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other news, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 19,100 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

