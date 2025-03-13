Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,582 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $13,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY stock opened at $485.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $492.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total value of $3,203,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,445.14. The trade was a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total value of $2,920,413.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,383.08. This trade represents a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,571 shares of company stock worth $17,709,721 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

