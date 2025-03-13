Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,919 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,919 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $121.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.88. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $119.30 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.