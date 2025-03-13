Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,705 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Public Storage by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $303.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.31 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 112.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $354.00 price objective (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.69.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,728.36. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

