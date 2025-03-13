Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 322,693 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,142 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 322,693 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $16,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SASR. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

SASR stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 302.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

