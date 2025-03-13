Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 43,236 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $14,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 15.4% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,617,000 after purchasing an additional 247,465 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,896,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,011,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,026,000 after purchasing an additional 109,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 974,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,434,000 after acquiring an additional 39,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 67.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 79,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 32,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACLX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Arcellx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of ACLX opened at $72.72 on Thursday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $107.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -102.42 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.69.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. Analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcellx news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $115,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $262,594.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,377.35. This trade represents a 8.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,370 shares of company stock worth $4,189,641. 6.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcellx Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.