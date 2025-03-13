Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 521 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,380.50.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,216.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,295.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,320.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,142.91 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

