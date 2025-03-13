Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 72,356 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 908,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,356 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $16,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in TEGNA by 455.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

TEGNA Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TGNA opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

