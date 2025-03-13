Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 978 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 3.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.22. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $106.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

