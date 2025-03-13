Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Holdings Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,384 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $16,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTLE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vital Energy by 1,878.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTLE stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $820.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTLE. Wolfe Research upgraded Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Vital Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

