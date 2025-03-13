Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 488,261 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,335,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 488,261 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.5% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,609,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,776,201,000 after buying an additional 1,984,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,217,000 after buying an additional 1,980,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,156,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,843,714,000 after buying an additional 257,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $198.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

