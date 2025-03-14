1,020 Shares in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,880. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $755.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $53.29.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AOSL shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

