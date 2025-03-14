1,071,386 Shares in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,071,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,524,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.73% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFLO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,671,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,156,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,606,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1,903.2% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 481,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 457,296 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,456,000.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

