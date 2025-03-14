114,135 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,224,000. Casey’s General Stores makes up 0.6% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Casey’s General Stores as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 4.2 %

CASY stock opened at $385.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $409.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.63. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.81 and a 12 month high of $445.17. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

