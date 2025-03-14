131,401 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,610,000. Fair Isaac accounts for approximately 3.3% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,741.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,853.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,981.09. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,105.65 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,088.15.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.57, for a total value of $1,119,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,921.94. This represents a 68.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,801,401.22. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,305,521 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

