1,498,413 Shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,498,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,485,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 158,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 104,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 102,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $22.28.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.44%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.