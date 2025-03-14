170,079 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 170,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,738,000. Snap-on makes up approximately 0.7% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Snap-on at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. State Street Corp grew its position in Snap-on by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,019,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,195,000 after acquiring an additional 77,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,199,000 after acquiring an additional 69,590 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,128,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,813,000 after acquiring an additional 127,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 907,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,957,000 after acquiring an additional 78,184 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $323.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.10. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.98 and a twelve month high of $373.90.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Snap-on

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,817.17. The trade was a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,220 shares of company stock worth $6,906,802 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.